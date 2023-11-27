Indore: Class-4 student stabbed 108 times by classmates using compass

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:56 pm Nov 27, 2023

School boys have attacked their classmate with compass 108 times after fight in Indore

In a disturbing incident, a Class-4 student was attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by three classmates over a dispute at a private school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, PTI reported. The incident came to the fore after Indore's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took cognizance of the incident and sought an investigation report from the police. The CWC reportedly plans to counsel the children and their families to comprehend the reason behind this violent act.

CWC to examine whether video games have any role

CWC Chairperson Pallavi Porwal told PTI that the case was "shocking" as the injured student was allegedly stabbed 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight. "We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behavior of children of such a young age," she said. Porwal said the panel would also examine whether the children involved regularly played video games containing violent content.

School not providing CCTV footage: Victim's father

Speaking about the incident, the victim's father revealed that his son had suffered scars from the violent attack that took place at around 2:00pm on Friday. "My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates," he said. He also claimed that the school management was not providing him with the CCTV footage of the incident.

Police investigation into incident underway

Meanwhile, the police have launched a thorough probe into the incident after a complaint was filed at Indore's Aerodrome Police Station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Singh Chauhan revealed that the victim also underwent a medical exam after the complaint was registered. He said all children involved in the act were aged below 10 years, adding that appropriate measures are being taken to deal with the case as per legal provisions.

Similar incidents in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP

The Indore attack is not the first such violent incident involving students to have taken place inside a school in India. In July 2023, a Class-10 boy allegedly stabbed his classmate to death in Bidhnoo area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. In April 2023, a Class-9 student of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur died after a physical altercation with his classmate. In February 2018, three minors were arrested for allegedly beating their classmate to death in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.