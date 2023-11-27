Delhi air pollution: Here's what is worsening air quality

By Riya Baibhawi 06:19 pm Nov 27, 202306:19 pm

Experts have cautioned against outdoor activities such as running or cycling

After showing a slight improvement over the past week, Delhi's air quality on Monday again nosedived, as thick smog covered the national capital. Its air quality index (AQI) was "severe" at 401 on Monday morning, per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The worst affected areas were RK Puram with an AQI of 419, ITO with 435, and Ashok Vihar with 455. Experts have cautioned against outdoor activities as severe pollution can damage the lungs.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been battling air pollution for weeks. However, the recent spike came after the Centre lifted restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, allowing certain construction activities and polluting trucks' entry into Delhi. Regulations under GRAP Stages I to III remain in effect. Moreover, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting on Friday to address the city's rising pollution levels, noting the situation is worsening despite a decrease in stubble-burning incidents.

Major contributors to Delhi's air pollution

Researchers from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have developed a real-time source apportionment and forecasting system for better air pollution management in Delhi. This index identified the major pollutants in Delhi through its assessment of the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 for three days starting Saturday. The results showed that, on Monday, vehicular emissions were the largest contributor at 38%, followed by secondary aerosols at 26% and biomass burning at 22%.

Stubble-burning contribution reportedly drops

Despite a reduction in stubble-burning cases in the nearby Punjab and Haryana, Delhi's AQI remains in the "severe" category. The contribution of farm fires or biomass burning has dropped from 35% on Saturday to 22% on Monday. The stubble-burning season began in late October when farm fires contributed only 12% and alarmingly rose to nearly 30% by November. Notably, construction activities prohibited under GRAP Stage III have had no impact on the rising pollution levels in the last three days.

Coal-powered thermal power plants major contributors: Study

Meanwhile, a new study has suggested that coal-based thermal power plants are also significantly responsible for worsening air pollution in the national capital and neighboring regions. Delhi-NCR has 11 thermal power plants, most of which have been unable to meet the emission control standards, Mint reported. Additionally, only two thermal plants in the NCR have sulfur dioxide control (SO2) control measures, while only one met the emission standards.

Supreme Court pulls up AAP governments

Last week, the Supreme Court criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Punjab and Delhi over stubble-burning incidents. It said, "This is the most-polluted November in six years... The problem is known (and) it is your job to control stubble burning. The court's job is not to tell you how to do it." It said farmers were portrayed as villains and not given a voice in court, asking Punjab to offer financial incentives to farmers for crop residue management.