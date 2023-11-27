Let's not lay timelines for Uttarkashi rescue: NDMA official Hasnain

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:25 pm Nov 27, 202312:25 pm

Lt Gen (Retd) Ata Hasnain spoke about some of the critical points in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

As the tunnel rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered the 16th day, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain said the collapsed tunnel's geology was unpredictable. However, he said the 41 trapped workers were stable. Speaking to NewsBytes, the former Indian Army officer spoke about some critical points and how the Army's involvement could make a major difference.

What is the condition of workers who are trapped?

The condition of the workers is relativity very good in the sense that there is power inside the tunnel. They have enough space, a two-kilometer stretch of the tunnel behind them, which they can use for walking and exercising. They have got water, some of them even had a bath. We send them clothes, fresh fruits, and cooked food through a six-inch pipeline.

How are their families responding to events?

Families of the workers are staying in the nearby hotels and are brought to the rescue site daily in buses. They are also speaking to workers inside through the communication line. This way, the morale on both sides is high and it maintains psychosocial stability.

Why do you discourage rescuers from laying timelines for rescue?

The Himalayan geology and the science of boring and paneling are very unpredictable. Where is the rock in the collapsed tunnel? Where is the debris that has fallen? What is its composition? We don't know. You have seen we have been progressing and also having failures. My contention is that there should be no timeline proving to be right.

How is Indian Army assisting in the rescue?

The Army is preparing to assist in the side drift, a standby option. The second thing is the auger machine broke inside the hole yesterday. Once that is pulled out, Army engineers and NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) will do the manual boring. That is how we hope to achieve 15 meters more than the 47 meters we have already achieved.

How is the Army's involvement going to expedite rescue?

The Army's expertise is strong in every area of civil engineering. One of the former officers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was sent there on Saturday on my recommendations to advise the rescue team. He has experience with many tunnels in other areas. The Army is also advising in vertical drilling, which is being carried out by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

Hasnain on reports of geological faultlines being ignored in tunnel

At the moment, it isn't easy to ascertain that (geological faultlines). Once the rescue is over, obviously the full analysis will be done. Geology will be reconfirmed to see whether there was a geological faultline coming in or not, whatever it is. At this time, again, it is not relevant. What we should be concerned about is how this operation is progressing.