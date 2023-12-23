OpenAI is seeking fresh funding at $100bn valuation

1/3

Business 2 min read

OpenAI is seeking fresh funding at $100bn valuation

By Akash Pandey 11:48 am Dec 23, 202311:48 am

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been seeking funding for a chipmaking initiative

OpenAI is in talks to secure a new round of funding that could value the company at a whopping $100 billion or more, according to Bloomberg. This agreement could solidify the ChatGPT creator's position as one of the most valuable startups globally. Interestingly, if the funding round proceeds, it could elevate OpenAI to the position of the second-most valuable start-up in the US, trailing only Elon Musk's SpaceX, as per CBInsights.

2/3

Funding round details are yet to be finalized

People familiar with the situation have indicated that discussions have begun with potential investors who may participate in the fundraising round. As of now, details such as the terms, valuation, and timing of the funding round remain unsettled and are subject to potential changes. While the specifics are still being ironed out, the latest news comes on the heels of a separate tender offer led by Thrive Capital that values OpenAI at $86 billion.

3/3

Another potential collaboration between OpenAI and G42

In other developments, OpenAI has been in discussions with Abu Dhabi-based G42. In October, G42 announced the partnership with OpenAI "to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to the UAE and regional markets." While no financial details were provided, the collaboration may help OpenAI raise around $10 billion, broadening the funding efforts for its new chip venture. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been seeking funding for a chipmaking initiative (codenamed Tigris). The objective is to manufacture semiconductors capable of rivaling NVIDIA's.