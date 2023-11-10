Sam Altman takes a jibe at Musk's Grok AI

Technology

By Rishabh Raj 10:45 am Nov 10, 202310:45 am

Just last week, Musk introduced his own AI chatbot, Grok

﻿OpenAI CEO Sam Altman couldn't resist poking fun at Elon Musk's shiny new AI chatbot, Grok, on his own microblogging site, X﻿. Altman posted a screenshot of the latest version of ChatGPT, which enables users to develop fully customized AI chatbots called GPTs. In the image, Altman asks ChatGPT to respond with cheesy boomer humor, and the GPT creator proceeds to name the chatbot Grok. This playful jab came shortly after Musk called Grok as a rival to ChatGPT.

Take a look at Altman's witty dig aimed at Grok

The fierce competition in generative AI tools

Since its debut a year ago, OpenAI's ChatGPT has sparked fierce competition among tech behemoths like Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups such as Anthropic and Stability AI. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 due to concerns about Google's potentially reckless pursuit of profits and advancements in the field. However, Musk departed from OpenAI in 2018 to concentrate on Tesla, voicing unease with the profit-oriented direction under CEO Altman's guidance.

Musk's Grok AI chatbot launched last week

Last week, Musk introduced his own AI chatbot, Grok, as a challenger to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Musk claims that Grok is designed to incorporate a touch of humor in its replies. As these companies persist in their innovation and creation of new products, the impact of this rivalry on the future of AI and its applications remains to be seen.