Humane's 'smartphone killer' Ai Pin arrives sans apps and screen

By Sanjana Shankar 11:01 am Nov 10, 202311:01 am

The device will be available from early 2024

Sam Altman-backed start-up Humane has officially launched the Ai Pin, a cutting-edge wearable gadget. It's described as a "standalone device and software platform," created entirely with AI technology, and operates without the need for a smartphone connection. Using the Ai Pin, users can make calls, send texts, capture photos or videos, enjoy music, obtain directions, and discover food nutrition facts. One of the wearable's core features is access to the widely popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

Features and functionality of the device

The Ai Pin is fueled by an internal battery and includes a "battery booster" for extra power, which doubles as a magnet to attach the device to clothing. Instead of apps, the wearable relies on AI to perform tasks. When paired with a camera, it can identify objects like food and offer nutritional details. It can also recognize real-world items and help purchase them. Humane has collaborated with Microsoft, T-Mobile, Google, OpenAI, Slack, and others to create these hands-free experiences.

Technical specifications of the Ai Pin

The Ai Pin operates on a Snapdragon processor, although the specific model remains undisclosed. Users can control the device through voice commands, gestures, a camera, and a compact built-in projector. The integrated camera captures 13MP images and will support video recording after a software update. It does not continuously record and needs manual activation by tapping and dragging on the touchpad. The gadget weighs 34g, while the battery booster contributes an extra 20g.

AI Pin's operating system and future plans

The Ai Pin's operating system, known as Cosmos, is engineered to automatically direct user inquiries to the relevant tools, eliminating the necessity for users to download and access apps. The primary function of the device is to connect with AI models via software called AI Mic. Per Wired, Humane intends to incorporate navigation and shopping functions and offer developers opportunities to create their own tools.

Pricing, subscription plan, and availability

Priced at $699 (around Rs. 58,200), the Humane Ai Pin package comes with the Pin, an additional battery, charging case, charging pad, and charging cable. A variety of accessories are available for securing the device to different clothing items like jackets. Besides the base price, users must subscribe to a $24 (roughly Rs. 2,000) monthly plan, that's compatible with T-Mobile's network. Preorders for the Ai Pin will commence in the US on November 16 and will start shipping in 2024.