WhatsApp working on 'search messages by date' feature for Android

Technology

By Akash Pandey 10:05 am Nov 10, 202310:05 am

The functionality makes locating past messages in extensive chat records easier

WhatsApp has released an update via the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading the app to version 2.23.24.16. This update brings a new feature for Android users, allowing them to search messages by date—a functionality previously exclusive to WhatsApp Web and iOS users. The addition of this facility aims to simplify the process of browsing through message history for Android users.

How does it work?

The search messages by date feature incorporates a calendar icon within the chat's search bar. By choosing a specific date, users can effortlessly find and access conversations and messages exchanged on that particular day. This proves especially helpful when trying to recall or retrieve crucial information shared on a certain date, streamlining the process of locating past messages within extensive chat histories.

The feature is under development

Currently in development, the feature to search messages by date on Android will be included in an upcoming app update. While not yet available to everybody, a sneak peek of the feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.16 firmware on the Google Play Store. More information about this facility will surface when it becomes available in the near future.