Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:13 am Dec 23, 202311:13 am

BNB is trading at $267, which is 7.87% higher than last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.39% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $43,536.13. It is 3.01% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.05% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,284.53. From last week, it is up by 1.62%. Their current market capitalization stands at $852.32 billion and $274.25 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $266.71, a 2.23% decrease from yesterday and 7.87% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 1.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.05% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 3.68%) and $0.099 (down 1.50%), respectively.

Solana has risen 27.79% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $94.53 (down 4.01%), $7.69 (down 5.03%), $0.000011 (down 0.88%), and $0.88 (up 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 27.79% while Polka Dot has gained 7.84%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 8.4% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 1.75%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Optimism, Arbitrum, Pepe, Aptos, and Lido DAO are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.37 (up 33.44%), $1.34 (up 16.32%), $0.0000011 (up 15.41%), $9.60 (up 11.75%), and $2.37 (up 9.17%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1.001272 (down 0.19%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, NEAR Protocol, SATS, Bonk, and Avalanche. They are trading at $6.32 (down 20.08%), $3.23 (down 13.26%), $0.00066 (down 11.13%), $0.000011 (down 9.85%), and $43.84 (down 9.06%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $45.07 (down 0.93%), $15.44 (up 2.45%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $9.44 (up 2.68%), and $6.41 (up 4.92%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.72 (up 9.20%), $2.24 (down 4.63%), $1.33 (down 10.38%), $4.51 (up 3.10%), and $0.88 (up 1.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 1.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.94 billion, which marks a 7.1% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.42 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.