Written by Prateek Talukdar September 27, 2023 | 02:07 pm 2 min read

An Army major and his wife have been arrested in Assam for allegedly torturing their 16-year-old domestic worker for two years

An Indian Army major and his wife have been arrested in Assam for allegedly torturing their 16-year-old domestic worker for two years, The Sentinel Assam reported. The girl was reportedly starved, stripped, and beaten until she bled. The couple forced her to eat from the garbage bin. She had signs of injuries all over her body, including broken teeth and burn marks. The accused couple denied the allegations, claiming that the girl's injuries resulted from falling down the stairs.

Accused was dissatisfied with victim's efficiency

The accused, identified as Major Shailendra Yadav, and his wife, Kimmy Ralson, were arrested on Monday. Yadav was posted in Haflong, in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where he married Ralson. Later, he was transferred to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Ralson hired the victim from the Sankijang area to work as domestic help and took her along to Dharamshala. However, the pair were reportedly dissatisfied with the victim's efficiency regarding household chores.

Forced to lick blood, blistered by boiling water

During those two years, the accused woman allegedly thrashed the victim with a rolling pin, pulled her hair, and kept her locked in a room. She allegedly poured boiling water on the victim and also forced her to lick her own blood after beating her up mercilessly. Her medical reports showed she had a fractured nose and deep cuts on her tongue. After undergoing severe torture for two years, she became ill, and Ralson handed the girl to her family.

Couldn't recognize her: Victim's mother

The girl's mother said she could barely recognize her when she returned home. The police said that the accused threatened the victim and her family not to go to the police. However, the information leaked on social media, following which the police took cognizance of the matter. A group of local women protested outside the police station, demanding the strictest punishment for the accused.

Accused couple charged under POCSO, atrocity acts

A case has been registered against the accused couple under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections, including charges of assault, unlawful labor, and slavery. While the couple was being taken to the police station after arrest, a woman broke through the cordon and slapped the accused woman. The incident was captured on video.

