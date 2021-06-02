Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque

A 10-year-old girl was raped by a cleric inside a mosque in Delhi on May 30. The accused has been held by the police.

A 48-year-old cleric of a mosque in northeast Delhi has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl. A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, who is currently in a 14-day judicial custody, reports say. Locals had protested outside the mosque after the incident came to light. Here are more details on this.

Incident took place on Sunday night in Harsh Vihar

On Sunday night, the survivor's family members had asked her to fetch some water from the mosque. There, she was lured and sexually assaulted by the cleric. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family after returning home, following which they went to the mosque to confront the accused. He, however, had reportedly fled the scene.

Case filed under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act

Police said agitated locals had gathered outside the mosque and informed the cops about the matter. Police personnel were deployed there to calm the protesters. Thereafter, the girl was counselled and taken for a medical examination. A case of rape has since been filed under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Cleric held on Monday, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The accused, identified as Imam Ilyas, was arrested on Monday morning from Loni in the neighboring city of Ghaziabad, where he had been living. The cleric hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, is married, and has four children, according to the police. Following his arrest, Ilyas was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Will file charge sheet soon for speedy justice: Cops

"We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress and we aim to file a charge sheet soon for speedy justice (sic)," a senior police official said, according to The Indian Express.