Anantnag encounter enters day 6: Charred body of terrorist found

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 18, 2023 | 01:54 pm 3 min read

Anantnag encounter between security personnel and terrorists entered 6th day

Security forces have intensified their search operation in the dense forests of Anantnag district's Gadol in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as the encounter with terrorists entered its sixth day on Monday. According to reports, forces have expanded the operation to neighboring villages and are using drones and helicopters for surveillance to locate the heavily armed terrorists believed to be Pakistan-based. Meanwhile, security forces recovered a charred body from the hilly forest area. However, its identity was yet to be confirmed.

No fresh firing reported on Monday: Report

The body is believed to be that of a terrorist based on its clothing pattern, India Today reported, citing sources. Early on Monday, the search operation restarted in the area to recover the bodies of a soldier and another terrorist. The bodies were reportedly spotted by a drone in a different location. Meanwhile, no fresh firing was reported on Monday so far, unlike the intense gunfight witnessed in the area on Sunday, the fifth day of the gunfight, per News18.

Drones, helicopters aid in surveillance

Over the past six days, security forces have been utilizing drones and helicopters to monitor the dense forest area where terrorists have reportedly been hiding. The drones help pinpoint cave-like hideouts, enabling security forces to carry out targeted attacks. On Friday, drone footage reportedly captured a terrorist running for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces. Notably, the Northern Army commander assessed the situation at the site of the encounter on Saturday.

LeT terrorists allegedly employ new hiding tactics

The terrorists, including two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members and self-styled LeT commander Uzair Khan, have been employing a new strategy of hiding in tactical locations within the dense forest, security officials said, per News18. The new tactic is reportedly making it difficult for security forces to flush the terrorists out. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the security cordon has been expanded to the neighboring Posh Kreeri area to prevent terrorists from entering civilian habitation.

What we know so far about Anantnag encounter

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation against terrorists based on a tip-off. As forces approached their hideout, terrorists allegedly opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Colonel Manpreet Singh. Another soldier also succumbed to his injuries on Friday. In addition, two other soldiers were reportedly injured, and another is suspected to be missing.

