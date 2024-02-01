Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 2024 Interim Budget

'Viksit Bharat' Budget lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:29 pm Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, praised the 2024 Interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In his customary address, PM Modi said, "This Budget lays the foundation for the vision of a Developed India by 2047." "This Budget focuses on the four prospects of Viksit Bharat — youth, poor, women, and farmers," he added.

Budget reflects young India's aspirations: Modi

Addressing the public, immediately after the Interim Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "I want to congratulate Nirmala ji and her entire team." "This Budget reflects the young India's aspirations... the two big announcements in the Budget are — setting up of a Rs. 1 lakh crore corpus fund for research and innovation and tax relief for startups," Modi added.

