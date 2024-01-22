Ayodhya: Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Rithambara share hug on consecration day

India 3 min read

Ayodhya: Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Rithambara share hug on consecration day

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:19 pm Jan 22, 202402:19 pm

Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara were at the forefront of the Ram temple movement

Before the Pran Prathishtha ceremony, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara shared a heartfelt moment at the Ram Mandir premises on Monday. Photographs shared by ANI show Bharti and Rithambara sharing a hug, while their eyes are filled with tears. To recall, Bharti and Rithambara were at the forefront of the Ram temple movement.

Bharti and Rithambara share an emotional moment

Bharti's post commemorating Ram Mandir inauguration

Earlier on Monday, Bharti posted a photo of herself on X (formerly Twitter). In her post, she said, "I am in front of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we are waiting for Ram Lalla." Bharti and Rithambara were among the BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders who faced charges in the mosque demolition case. They were acquitted by a special court in 2020.

Waiting for Ram Lalla, posts Bharti

Bharti's iconic 1992 photograph

Another iconic photograph of Bharti, associated with the Ram Mandir movement, is the one clicked on December 6, 1992. The photo shows her hugging veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi - another key player of the temple movement. Joshi, now 90, and LK Advani - known as the chief architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement - stayed away from the mega event.

Controversy over veteran leaders' exclusion from event

A controversy arose when the temple trust initially asked the veterans - Joshi and Advani - to stay away due to their old age. After public outcry, both leaders were eventually invited to the event. Last week, Advani extended best wishes, stating Lord Ram chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the temple. Amid their absence, Bharti was one of the few leaders from the 1990s Ram Temple movement who attended the consecration ceremony today.

Idol of Ram Lalla unveiled

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled as PM Modi performed the consecration rituals at the Ram Mandir on Monday. The prime minister was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to reports, the ceremony's auspicious muhurta (timing) reportedly lasted only 84 seconds. Modi participated in the consecration ritual between 12:29:03pm and 12:30:35pm under the "abhijit muhurta."

Ram Mandir's architecture and design

Built in the traditional Nagara architectural style at a cost of around Rs. 18,000 crore, the Ram Mandir stands at 161 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 250 feet in width. The temple comprises multiple 20-foot-tall floors supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates. Crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, a 51-inch black stone idol depicts a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus.

Ayodhya under tight security for consecration event

For the grand Pran Prathistha event, around 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based drones are tracking people's movements in Ayodhya to avoid unwanted security breaches. Police personnel have also been deployed in civilian outfits at the venue. While snipers are stationed at rooftops and major locations, the Intelligence Bureau and RAW personnel are also on the job in the temple town.