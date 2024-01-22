Ram Mandir consecration 'muhurta' to last 84 seconds

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:00 am Jan 22, 202411:00 am

Modi has been preparing for the mega ceremony for the last 11 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the grand Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday. Modi has been preparing for the mega ceremony for the last 11 days by performing rituals, following a strict regimen, and visiting temples associated with the Ramayana. Here is all you need to know about the prime minister's Ayodhya visit.

Why does this story matter?

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is renowned as one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, as it is considered to be Lord Ram's birthplace. Built at an estimated cost of Rs. 18,000 crore, the temple is 161 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 250 feet in width. For the Ram Mandir's historic inauguration, security has also been tightened in and around the temple town and other parts of the country.

Consecration ceremony to take place during 84-second 'Abhijit muhurta'

The PM will depart from the Delhi airport at 9:05am, and land in Ayodhya at 10:25am. He will board a helicopter to the event venue by 10:55am. Between 11:00am and 12:00pm, he might tour the Ram temple premises before the start of the consecration rituals at 12:05pm. The ceremony's auspicious muhurta (timing) will last for 84 seconds only, reports said. The PM will participate in the consecration ceremony from 12:29:03pm to 12:30:35pm during the "abhijit muhurta."

These states have announced holiday today

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol will see the participation of nearly 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 "eminent" guests. Given the mega event, a public holiday has been declared on Monday in Goa, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and UP for the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir. States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Rajasthan have also declared half-day closures on Monday, with government offices in these states set to remain closed until 2:30pm.

Why Shankaracharyas are not attending Ram Mandir event

Monday's historic event has also attracted controversies, with Shankaracharyas (religious leaders) of four premier monasteries opting out of attending the inauguration ceremony. According to the Shankaracharyas of Joshimath and Puri, an incomplete temple can not be consecrated. The Shankaracharyas have objected to the fact that the PM will be inside the sanctum sanctorum, while the religious leaders will be made to sit outside.