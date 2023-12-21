Wife donates kidney to sick brother, gets 'talaq' from husband

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:41 pm Dec 21, 202305:41 pm

UP woman donates kidney to sick brother, husband gives her triple talaq

In a shocking development from Uttar Pradesh, a man reportedly gave "triple talaq" to his wife over WhatsApp after she informed him that she donated a kidney to her sick brother. The woman, identified as Tarannum, lives in the Bairiyahi village of the state's Gonda district. Her husband, Mohammad Rashid, works in Saudi Arabia.

Woman's husband demanded Rs. 40 lakh from her

It is learned that Rashid became furious over Tarannum's decision to donate her kidney and demanded Rs. 40 lakh from her. He then sent her a "triple talaq" message on WhatsApp on August 30 upon her refusal to pay the money. While the couple reportedly got married nearly 20 years ago, they do not have any children.

Here's why woman donated her kidney to brother

Tarannum's brother, Mohammed Shakir, suffered from kidney failure and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai, Maharashtra. To save his life, she decided to undergo an operation to donate one of her kidneys around five months ago. Upon Tarannum's return to her in-laws' home in Gonda, the conflict with Rashid escalated, and he gave her the talaq.

Victim files police case against husband

Following the incident, Tarannum was forced to live with her parents. She later decided to take legal action against her husband by filing a police case against him. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Radheshyam Rai, a case has been registered in the matter, and all necessary actions are being taken.

All you need to know about Triple Talaq law

Enforced by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in August 2019, the Triple Talaq law classified giving "instant divorce" by Muslim men to their wives as a criminal offense. While men who divorce their wives through triple talaq face a three-year prison sentence, arrests can also be made without a warrant. Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) termed the practice of triple talaq or "talqa-e-biddah" as "unconstitutional," void," and "illegal."