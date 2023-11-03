WhatsApp may soon let you send photos, videos as documents

2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 01:20 pm Nov 03, 202301:20 pm

The feature is currently under development and will be introduced via a future app update

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will enable users to send images and videos as documents while maintaining their original quality. While WhatsApp currently lets you send HD photos, the option to share media as documents could be a great boost to sharing content on the platform. The new feature, spotted in the latest iOS beta update carrying version, 23.23.1.74, is currently in the works and will be introduced in an upcoming app update.

The documents can be up to 2GB in size

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to pick between sharing photos/videos from the gallery or files. Besides maintaining the original quality of the media files, WhatsApp also notes that users will be able to share documents up to 2GB in size. A similar feature was spotted in testing in the Android beta channel as well.

Improved media sharing experience for iOS users

Once in place, the feature could make it a breeze to share photos and videos in their original quality without having to resort to third-party apps. Previously users would have to convert their files into PDF or other supported formats to send media in their original quality on WhatsApp but the upcoming feature could eliminate the need for that. The feature will come in handy for photographers, videographers, and anyone who appreciates high-quality visuals.