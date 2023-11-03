Magic Compose feature vanishes from Google Messages

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Magic Compose feature vanishes from Google Messages

By Sanjana Shankar 12:01 pm Nov 03, 202312:01 pm

Magic Compose uses AI to let users compose text messages

Google's Messages app has seen a wave of new additions this week but it seems that the Magic Compose feature, which uses AI to help compose messages, has vanished. Reports indicate that on various phones using the most recent beta version (20231031_01_RC00), Magic Compose is no longer present to the left of text fields in chats. The "Magic Compose" switch can still be found in Settings > Suggestions, but toggling it on or off appears to have no impact.

2/3

The feature may have been accidentally removed

The disappearance of the Magic Compose feature is likely unintentional and could be resolved through a server-side update, reports 9to5Google. The AI-driven feature is anticipated to remain a Google Labs feature that the company has not officially released yet. Meanwhile, this week, Google Messages introduced a new in-chat "Unread" line, which better emphasizes the messages you have received recently.

3/3

Google is widely rolling out its updated voice recorder

Additionally, users are seeing a more wider rollout of the Google Account-based Device pairing experience. The revamped voice recorder is also being rolled out with some users gaining access to the fresh waveform icon while others are seeing a more intuitive interface. As Google persistently refines and augments the Messages app, users can look forward to further improvements in the future.