Free Fire MAX codes for November 3: How to redeem

Nov 03, 2023

The redeem codes usually expire after 12-18 hours (Photo credit: Garena)

Popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX has released its redeemable codes for today. These codes provide access to a variety of in-game bonuses such as weapons, stickers, characters, and other complimentary items. They can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and are exclusive to registered users. To note, the codes are time-sensitive and typically expire within 12-18 hours.

Check out the codes for today

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV, FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU, F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF. FREEAV11QT6023, FIRE459MM3X440, NEWYESK87TR4R, FREEC5RA2423T8Z. FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T. FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63, MAXREDEE50023, F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH, FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ.

How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the codes, visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your gaming account using Google, X, Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the provided text box and click the confirm button. After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours.