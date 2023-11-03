November 2023 skywatching guide: Celestial events to look out for

1/5

Technology 2 min read

November 2023 skywatching guide: Celestial events to look out for

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Nov 03, 202312:05 am

This November, the night sky offers a variety of celestial events for stargazers to enjoy, ranging from meteor showers to breathtaking views of Jupiter and the Beaver Moon. While most of these astronomical occurrences can be seen without any special equipment, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. So, grab a cozy blanket and prepare to witness the spectacular celestial happenings this month.

2/5

Jupiter will be seen at its brightest this week

On November 3, Jupiter will reach opposition, appearing at its largest and brightest. For those in the Northern Hemisphere, Jupiter will be visible on the eastern horizon, making it an ideal time to observe this massive planet. On November 9, Venus, our solar system's most luminous planet, will gleam brilliantly on the eastern horizon. The Moon will temporarily obscure Venus from sight as it passes in front of the planet.

3/5

Northern Taurid meteor shower

Around November 12, the Northern Taurids Meteor Shower is expected to peak, showcasing approximately five meteors per hour in a dazzling display. When compared to other more abundant meteor showers like the Perseids, during which up to 100 meteor showers can be seen, the Taurids fall short. However, NASA says "Taurid meteors tend to be brighter and slower moving than most other showers, making them easier to see." The ideal time for viewing the shooting stars is post midnight.

4/5

Leonids meteor shower and Pleiades star cluster

Taurids isn't the only meteor shower we will be seeing this month. One of the major meteor showers of the year, the Leonids, is anticipated to reach its peak on November 17-18. Under a moonless sky, observers may see 10 to 15 Leonid meteors per hour, according to earthsky.org. Additionally, on November 18, the Pleiades star cluster, one of Earth's closest star clusters, will illuminate the sky near the Taurus constellation.

5/5

Full Beaver Moon marks the end of November

This month's full moon, known as the Beaver Moon or the Frost Moon, will achieve peak brightness on November 27. The Moon will also appear quite full and near on the night of November 26. The full moon gets this name from the beavers that construct their winter dams during this time of year, offering a fitting conclusion to a month filled with celestial marvels for stargazers to appreciate.