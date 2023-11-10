Delhi: SC rejects proposal to extend odd-even scheme to taxis

Delhi: SC rejects proposal to extend odd-even scheme to taxis

By Riya Baibhawi 04:56 pm Nov 10, 202304:56 pm

SC refused to extend odd-even scheme to taxis in Delhi

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected the Delhi government's proposal to extend the odd-even rule to taxis on Friday. The SC was hearing matters pertaining to air pollution in the national capital and neighboring states. Notably, Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government submitted an affidavit stating that its odd-even scheme for private vehicles had reduced air pollution in the city. The apex court also called for an immediate halt to farm fires (stubble burning) in Punjab and other northern states.

Why does this story matter?

Despite light rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category on Friday. Every winter, from November 1 to November 15, Delhi's air pollution peaks as farmers in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh increase stubble burning. As such, it is reportedly planning to use "artificial rain" if the situation worsens after Diwali. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 180 (unhealthy) on Friday.

Odd-even scheme put on hold for now

In its affidavit, the Delhi government defended its odd-even vehicle rationing policy, arguing that it reduced traffic congestion and fuel usage. The government pointed to a roughly 6% decrease in vehicle kilometers traveled (VKT) during the policy's implementation and an estimated 15% reduction in fuel consumption on an average day. However, it has decided to halt the scheme for now after Delhi saw an improvement in air quality.

SC reprimands AAP government on failure to curb pollution

During the hearing, Justice SK Kaul reprimanded the administration for its failure to curtail air pollution in Delhi. He said, "Don't try to non-perform and shift the burden onto the court. Now you're making a hue and cry about how other people will be affected." He underscored that it was the rain that brought down the levels of air pollution, not the government. "God may have heard the prayers of people and intervened," Justice Kaul remarked.

'Farm fires must stop': SC Bench

The bench, comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, also raised the issue of farm fires. It directed all the involved states—Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi—to implement measures to prevent stubble burning immediately. "Carrot and stick is up to you. Farm fires must stop," the bench asserted. The issue will be heard again on November 21.

Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs registered in other states

Earlier this week, the Arvind Kejriwal administration banned app-based taxis registered in other states from entering the capital. According to the Delhi government, only cabs with Delhi registration number plates can operate within the city. The development came after the Supreme Court (SC) stated that there were too many taxis registered in other states on Delhi roads transporting only one passenger.