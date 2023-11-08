WhatsApp to allow users track the reach of Channel updates

Technology 2 min read

Nov 08, 2023

The feature is currently under development

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a facility, that will allow users to track how many times a Channel update has been viewed. By being able to monitor the view count on Channel updates, users can assess the impact and reach of their messages, and understand which content is most appealing to their audience. The feature is currently in development and will be included in a future update of the app.

The feature is not exclusive to Channel admins

The feature showcasing the view count for specific Channel updates will be visible right within the message bubble. This will assist Channel owners in determining the outreach of their updates and could encourage users to produce more engaging and informative content. This will benefit individual users and organizations that utilize WhatsApp Channels as a broadcasting tool. It's important to note that all Channel members will be able to see how many times a Channel message has been viewed.

Availability and future updates

WhatsApp has been working on upgrading its Channel experience, and the new feature to access the view count of Channel updates could be a handy tool to enhance interactiveness and make better content for the members. In addition, the Meta-owned app may soon allow Channel owners to add more admins, making way for several users to contribute simultaneously.