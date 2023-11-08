Free Fire MAX codes for November 8: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:19 am Nov 08, 202309:19 am

The codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release

Garena Free Fire MAX has released a fresh bunch of redeemable codes for November 8. The multiplayer battle royale game has gained popularity in India since its debut in September 2021. The game provides an upgraded version of the original battle royale experience, complete with enhanced graphics and gameplay features. The codes, made up of 12 alphanumeric characters, enable players to obtain complimentary rewards such as character skins, weapon skins, and other in-game items.

How to claim the codes and win rewards?

To redeem the prizes using Garena Free Fire Max codes, gamers must visit the official site and input the 12-character code. It's crucial to remember that each code is valid for a single use, and expired or incorrect codes cannot be exchanged for free items. The expiration period for all the codes varies between 12 and 18 hours, so players should act promptly to secure their rewards.

Here are the redeemable codes for today

FNCTYHR67BHGQED, F2UJT78KI7YI8CR, FXDYHJTF67JUHGH, F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH. FIRERTF65TV7RUH, FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH, FMKOUYJ6550TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN7BYV. FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ, FTFTUJMGMYH96RF, FADYHR67YU66YCV, FRBYHTF67UJTFVE. FTYHFY7JT6756YB, FTHGR6YHR56DF6T, FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU, F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK. FIHYYHR67YU8FHF, FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53.