WhatsApp working on in-channel polls for Android

WhatsApp's channel polls feature will be available in the upcoming update

WhatsApp is developing a new feature, "channel polls," which is currently accessible to Android beta users. Its goal is to boost interaction between channel admins and followers by allowing admins to launch interactive polls. The feature to share polls in channels is under development, and it shall be available in a future update of the app, per WABetaInfo. The new ability will enhance audience engagement and provide valuable insights to channel owners, fostering a stronger sense of community among followers.

Channel polls will help gather feedback

WhatsApp's channel polls will be an extra tool for admins to collect feedback from followers. Moreover, polls within channels will be limited to single-choice responses, just like the existing feature in chats and groups. This is expected to improve engagement compared to simple emoji reactions and offer valuable audience insights. Though the channel polls feature is still in development, a preview can be seen in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.12 update on the Google Play Store.

What about privacy protection for poll participants

Privacy protection will be a key aspect of channel polls. So, when users participate in a poll, their phone numbers will reportedly stay hidden from the channel owner and other followers. This added privacy measure will ensure users can engage with communities without risking their personal information.