Apple Watch users facing battery drain issue; fix 'coming soon'

By Akash Pandey 07:17 pm Nov 05, 202307:17 pm

The issue has affected a variety of Apple Watch models (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple said it is addressing an issue causing some Apple Watches to suffer from excessive battery drain after updating to watchOS 10.1. However, the exact cause and the number of affected users remain unknown. Multiple users have reported the issue on various platforms, such as MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X. One user noted their Apple Watch's battery dropped from 100% to 50% in under an hour.

Several Apple Watch models have been affected

Reports of rapid battery drainage and overheating issues have emerged across various Apple Watch models, spanning from the older Series 4 to the latest Series 9 and Ultra 2. Those affected by this problem have observed their Apple Watch batteries depleting faster than usual. Additionally, many users have experienced challenges in recharging their devices due to overheating concerns, with a message within the Settings app indicating, "Charging was on hold due to Apple Watch temperature."

Upcoming watchOS update to resolve problems

In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors from multiple sources, Apple informed Authorized Service Providers that an upcoming watchOS update will resolve the battery drain issue. Apple, however, didn't provide any additional details in the memo. Although iOS 17.1 developer release notes mentioned a fix for increased power consumption with watchOS 10.1 and iOS 17, the problem persists. Hence, a watchOS update will be necessary. The update is expected to arrive soon, possibly as watchOS 10.1.1 or 10.2.