1.5mn iPhones sold in first week of India's festive sales

By Rishabh Raj 05:13 pm Oct 20, 202305:13 pm

80% of phones sold on Flipkart and Amazon were 5G-enabled

According to a Counterpoint Research report, during the first week of festive season sales from October 8 to 15, Apple sold more than 1.5 million iPhones in India on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, marking the first time they achieved this milestone. The sales of smartphones during this period experienced significant growth, driven by high demand for devices from Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi.

Top selling models and premium segment growth

The report by Counterpoint highlighted a surge in demand for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 this year compared to 2022. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE saw robust sales, selling out on Flipkart within two days. The premium smartphone segment experienced a nearly 50% YoY growth on Flipkart and an almost 200% YoY growth on Amazon, fueled by iPhone 14, Galaxy S21 FE, iPhone 13, and Galaxy S23 FE.

5G-enabled phones dominate sales

According to the research firm, about 80% of the phones sold on Amazon and Flipkart were 5G-enabled. The price range of Rs. 10,000-15,000 witnessed quicker 5G upgrades as OEMs introduced numerous devices before the festive season. Top-selling models included Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Galaxy M14 5G, M34 5G on Amazon, and Vivo T2x on Flipkart.

Strong demand continues beyond first week

Counterpoint observed a continued strong demand for premium smartphones even after the initial week of sales, driven by various financing and credit options such as per-day EMIs. The firm anticipates that this positive consumer sentiment will extend to offline sales due to equal offline and online discounts. It projects that this year's festive season smartphone sales will grow by 7% YoY in terms of volume, while the average selling price will rise by 15% YoY.