Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: iPhone 13 under Rs. 40,000

By Akash Pandey 10:17 pm Oct 01, 202310:17 pm

The iPhone 13 comes in six color options

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will kick off on October 8 for all customers. The e-commerce site has now hinted at the launch price of the iPhone 13, which is getting a substantial discount. The device will be up for grabs for under Rs. 40,000 during the sale, although the exact discounted price remains under wraps. The current starting price of the handset is Rs. 59,900, following an official price reduction after the iPhone 15 series launch.

Math behind Amazon's deal

Amazon plans to sell the iPhone 13 at a special deal price, which is yet to be disclosed. On top of this discounted price, buyers can take advantage of an SBI Bank discount and an extra off upon exchange. These combined offers will effectively lower the iPhone 13's price to under Rs. 40,000. More information about the deal price, bank discount, and exchange bonus is expected to emerge in the coming days.

iPhone 13: Recalling specifications

The iPhone 13 is over two years old and lacks some of the newer features found on the base-level iPhone 15, such as Dynamic Island or USB-C port. However, it still packs a punch. The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ Super Retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual camera system at the back. Additionally, the device is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used by its successor, the iPhone 14.

Should you buy an iPhone 13 in 2023?

If you're thinking about buying an iPhone during the Great Indian Festival sale, keep in mind that with the bank offer and exchange bonus, the iPhone 13 would be a fantastic deal. This is particularly true for those on a tight budget or upgrading from an iPhone 11 or older model. While it may not have all the latest features, the iPhone 13 still delivers a high-quality display, powerful chipset, and a capable camera system at a significantly lower price.