Technology

Apple iOS 17 releases today: Check eligible iPhones, top features

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 10:30 am 3 min read

The iOS 17 brings a range of new features to iPhones (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple introduced iOS 17 in June at the WWDC 2023. After a series of beta releases, the stable version of the software is set to roll out today for eligible iPhones. The update brings a plethora of new features, including StandBy, Contact Posters, NameDrop, Live Voicemail, Swipe to Reply in iMessage, Interactive Widgets, Improved Autocorrect, Apple Maps Offline, Stickers Drawer, and a simplified voice command for Siri activation. Here's more about iOS 17 and how to upgrade your iPhone.

StandBy mode to enhance charging experience

The new StandBy mode provides glanceable information when an iPhone is on its side and charging. This customizable interface displays a clock, calendar, favorite photos, weather forecast, music playback controls, widgets, and more. Designed for iPhones charging on nightstands, kitchen counters, or desks, StandBy supports Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications. It also works with the Always On Display function available on iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro models.

NameDrop, Live Voicemail, and more in iOS 17

iOS 17 also introduces NameDrop, which allows users to share contact information by bringing their iPhones close together. Another feature, named Live Voicemail offers real-time transcription on the screen as someone leaves a voicemail. Swipe to Reply in iMessage enables users to send inline replies by swiping right on any message. Interactive Widgets provide more dynamic content access. They are now available across the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and StandBy mode.

Enhanced autocorrect, Offline Maps, and Siri

The new software update includes an improved autocorrect feature for better word prediction. Apple Maps has caught up with Google Maps on a key feature, allowing users to download maps for offline use, enhancing navigation capabilities. The Stickers Drawer consolidates all stickers, including Live Stickers, emoji, Memoji, and iMessage sticker packs in one place. You can now summon Siri voice assistant by saying 'Siri' instead of 'Hey Siri.' You can also issue multiple commands without saying 'Siri' multiple times.

Check out the models compatible with iOS 17

The iOS 17 update is compatible with all models from iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 11 series. It is also available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later). The latest iPhone 15 series ships with iOS 17.

Here's how to update your iPhone

Follow the steps mentioned here to install iOS 17 on your iPhone. Head to the Settings, and navigate to General >About >Software Update. Tap on the iOS 17 software update if available for your device, download it, and install it. Notably, the iOS 17 update may not be available right away for everyone since the release happens in a phased manner. However, if you have been using the beta version, you can immediately install the new stable firmware.

