iPhone 15, 15 Pro dummies reveal design changes, color options
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series is set to come in new colors and with design changes, according to dummy models obtained by Apple Insider. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will have different color options and finishes, with the Pro models featuring an Action button that can be configured with nine functions. The iPhone 15 series is set to launch in India and global markets next week on September 12.
How will iPhone 15 models look?
The vanilla iPhone 15 will come in classic White and Black options, along with three soft pastel colors: Yellow, Pink/Red, and Blue. The phone's body will be constructed from aluminum with a brushed texture. The dummies also showcase the Dynamic Island, replacing the notch. The colors are toned down from previous offerings, with the new yellow being more faded than the current iPhone 14.
How will iPhone 15 Pro models look?
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come in Silver and Space Black as usual, alongside a new standout color called Titan Gray and a deep Blue option. The dummy units have glossy sides, but the actual phones are expected to have matte-finished rails. A significant update is the addition of a small Action button on the side, replacing the mute toggle. This new button will offer nine customizable functions, such as silent mode, camera, flashlight, magnifier, voice memos, etc.
Key features and differences expected in iPhone 15 series models
All the dummy models have a USB-C port at the bottom. It's expected that the Pro models will support the Thunderbolt interface for faster charging and data transfer. The vanilla models are likely to offer 20W charging via USB Type-C 2.0, while the Pro models might support up to 35W fast-charging. As per rumors, the Pro models will also get a new A16 chipset and the larger Pro model (Pro Max or Ultra) will sport a new periscope camera.