Nothing Phone (2) price slashed for Flipkart's Big Billion Days

By Akash Pandey 09:25 pm Oct 01, 202309:25 pm



Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, eagerly awaited by shoppers, will kick off on October 8 and run until October 15. Among the many exciting deals and discounts, the Nothing Phone (2) will be up for grabs at a significantly lower price. Exclusively available on Flipkart, the smartphone will see a total discount of up to Rs. 12,000, including special bank card and exchange offers, making it a tempting deal for potential buyers.

Here's price breakdown

To buy the Nothing Phone (2) at its discounted price during the Big Billion Days sale, customers can combine various offers. Generally, the device costs Rs. 44,999, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, respectively. During the sale, these variants will be sold for Rs. 39,999, Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Additionally, by using ICICI Bank/Axis Bank/Kotak Bank cards for payment, customers can avail Rs. 3,000 instant discount, along with Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus.

Take look at device's highlights

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 sensor and 50MP ISOCELL GN1 ultra-wide cameras. It takes selfies with a 32MP shooter. The phone uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and operates on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. Under the hood, it has a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 45W wired, 15W Qi-wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Should you consider Nothing Phone (2)?

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a sleek design and advanced features that cater to the needs of today's smartphone users. It offers seamless multitasking and efficient power management, making it a top choice for users seeking a premium smartphone experience. The significant price cut makes the smartphone an even more appealing option for those looking to upgrade their current devices.