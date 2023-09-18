Apple to release iPadOS 17 today: Know how to upgrade

Apple to release iPadOS 17 today: Know how to upgrade

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023

iPadOS 17 brings new features for productivity, creativity, and fun

Apple's highly anticipated iPadOS 17 will be released today after being announced at WWDC 2023 in June. The update brings a host of new features and improvements to the iPad. iPadOS 17 shares many similarities with iOS 17, but also includes exclusive features that take advantage of the tablet form factor. With the release of the new firmware, Apple offers users a powerful and versatile set of tools for work, personalization, and entertainment.

Personalized Lock Screen and Interactive Widgets

The new Lock Screen in iPadOS 17 allows users to personalize their iPads with custom wallpapers, fonts, and widgets. Multiple Lock Screens are supported, enabling users to track Live Activities in real-time. Interactive widgets on the Home Screen and Today Center provide quick access to app actions without needing to open the app itself. Third-party developers can also build interactivity into their widgets, further enhancing the user experience.

Improved PDF editing, Health app, and Apple Pencil integration

iPadOS 17 utilizes machine learning to identify fields in PDFs for auto-filling, making editing quicker and more efficient. Viewing and annotating PDFs is also easier with enhanced Apple Pencil integration. The Health app makes its debut on the iPad with an optimized design and new mental health features. Additionally, Stage Manager has been updated for improved multitasking, while the Freeform app now offers new drawing tools and support for Apple Pencil.

Updates to Siri, Safari, and privacy features

Alongside the exclusive features for iPadOS 17, users get updates to Siri, Safari, Spotlight, AirPlay, and Privacy and Security. These enhancements aim to provide a seamless and secure experience across all Apple devices.

Will your iPad run iPadOS 17? Check out compatible models

iPadOS 17 is compatible with these iPads: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd-gen and later), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-gen and later), iPad Air (3rd-gen and later), iPad (6th-gen and later), and iPad mini (5th-gen and later). Per the official page, the update will be available from today but the release will happen in a phased manner. To check if iPadOS 17 is available for your device, go to Settings >General >About >Software Update.

