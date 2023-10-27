Apple Watch users report battery drain, overheating with watchOS 10.1

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple Watch users report battery drain, overheating with watchOS 10.1

By Akash Pandey 12:09 pm Oct 27, 202312:09 pm

A quick search on social media reveals the extent of the latest issues

Apple introduced the latest version of watchOS earlier this week. With the watchOS 10.1 update, numerous Apple Watch owners are experiencing quick battery depletion and overheating problems. This issue appears to be affecting a variety of Apple Watch models, from older ones like the Series 4 to the most recent Series 9 and Ultra 2. Concerned users have taken to social media platforms like X, Reddit, and Apple's support forum to voice their frustrations.

2/4

Battery is draining significantly faster than usual

Users impacted by the new issue have noticed the battery of their Apple Watch is draining at a much faster rate than normal. One individual on Twitter mentioned that their Apple Watch Series 9's battery went from fully charged to completely drained in a mere three hours, while another user reported a 25% battery loss in just half an hour on their Series 7. The number of complaints has been steadily rising since watchOS 10.1 was released.

3/4

Overheating issue is preventing charging for some users

Besides the accelerated battery drain, many users are also facing difficulties charging their Apple Watches due to apparent overheating issues. Within the Settings app, they are encountering a message that says, "Charging was on hold due to Apple Watch temperature." This has resulted in some users' watches actually losing battery life while connected to the charger.

4/4

Apple Watch users still awaiting a fix

Apple has yet to address these concerns, and the watchOS 10.1 release notes do not mention any alterations to battery life or settings. Some users even assert that this problem was present in the watchOS 10.1 beta version but was not addressed by Apple before the official launch. The company introduced the first developer beta of watchOS 10.2 yesterday (Thursday), but it is still uncertain whether this update will fix the reported battery life and overheating concerns.