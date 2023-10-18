Apple to fix display flickering issue on its latest smartwatches

By Sanjana Shankar 12:39 pm Oct 18, 202312:39 pm

The display flickering issue appears to be affecting Apple's Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models

Apple is reportedly addressing a display flickering issue that's been affecting its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Users have reported that the display brightness briefly flickers or "pulses" on certain Apple Watch models when 'Always On' mode is enabled, per MacRumors. The problem is occurring on all public versions of watchOS 10. The upcoming watchOS 10.1 update, which is expected to be rolled out on October 24, may include a fix for the issue.

Users can disable Always On mode for temporary solution

For now, users can temporarily resolve the flickering issue by disabling the Always On Display setting on their Apple Watch devices. To do this, head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone or visit the Settings app on your Apple Watch, select 'Display & Brightness,' and then choose 'Always On.' This will deactivate the Always On Display mode and should take care of the issue until a software fix is deployed.

Another issue is causing the watch face to turn pink

Besides the display flickering problem, Apple is also investigating a glitch that is causing the Activity rings on a watch face to briefly turn pink. This issue has been mentioned online by some users in recent weeks. Apple advises service providers not to repair affected watches but instead recommends customers keep their Apple Watch software up to date.

Keeping your Apple Watch updated

To make sure your Apple Watch stays updated and ready for any potential fixes released by Apple, regularly check for updates in the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General >Software Update and follow any prompts to install available updates. By keeping your device updated, you can minimize the impact of any issues and take advantage of improvements and fixes as they roll out.