Apple's upcoming update to fix iPhone 15 series overheating issues

By Akash Pandey 01:27 pm Oct 01, 202301:27 pm

Apple says titanium frame isn't the cause for overheating

Apple has acknowledged the overheating concerns raised by iPhone 15 series users, announcing that a software update is in the works to fix the issue. The company discovered a bug in iOS 17 that worsens the overheating problem for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices, and it will be tackled in the software update. Apple also clarified the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium design is not the culprit and that the upcoming iOS 17 update won't affect device performance.

Background activities, third-party apps contributing to overheating

Apple explained that it is normal for iPhones to run hotter during the first few days due to background tasks like indexing photos and searches. Moreover, recent updates to some third-party apps have led to system overloads, adding to the overheating issue. Apple is collaborating with developers to sort out these problems, with apps like Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber being identified as offenders. Instagram has already rolled out a fix for the issue at their end last week.

Titanium design not responsible for overheating: Apple

Dispelling earlier reports, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium design isn't causing any overheating problems, per 9to5Google. In fact, the company stated that the new design actually enhances heat dissipation compared to previous stainless steel iPhones, likely due to the new internal aluminum substructure. Apple reassured users that there is no safety risk or long-term performance impact related to the overheating concerns.

New iOS 17 update is expected soon

Although there's no specific release date for the iOS 17 update (probably iOS 17.0.3) that addresses the overheating issue, it is expected to be available soon. Apple has already released iOS 17, iOS 17.0.1, and iOS 17.0.2 to the public and is beta testing iOS 17.1, which is slated for late October. According to Forbes, iOS 17.1 won't sacrifice performance to tackle the iPhone's temperature concerns.