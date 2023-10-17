New entry-level Apple Pencil with Type-C charging breaks cover

It misses out on wireless pairing and charging

Apple has unveiled a budget-friendly Apple Pencil with Type-C charging, priced at $79 (around Rs. 6,577). This new iPad accessory comes with a sliding cap that reveals the USB-C port and magnetically attaches to the side of an iPad, even the 10th-generation model released last year. However, due to its lower price point, this Apple Pencil misses out on some advanced features found in its first- and second-generation siblings.

Limited features but compatible with various iPads

The affordable Apple Pencil doesn't support pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, or the double-tap feature for tool switching. However, it still offers hover support for M2 versions of the iPad Pro. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with a wide range of iPads, including third- to sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, sixth-gen iPad mini, first- to fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air, and 10th-gen iPad. It's set to hit the shelves in early November.

Comparing previous Apple Pencil models

The original Apple Pencil used a Lightning connector for charging by plugging into an iPad's port, while the second-gen model featured wireless charging and wasn't compatible with the 10th-generation iPad. In 2018, Apple rolled out the Apple Pencil 2, which boasted significant upgrades like wireless charging, magnetic attachment to supported iPads, and gesture controls for app tool switching. However, these enhancements came with a heftier price tag of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,740).

Affordable option for iPad users

This new entry-level Apple Pencil offers a more accessible option for iPad users who may not need advanced features or can't afford the pricier models. With its compatibility across various iPad models and USB-C charging capabilities, this latest addition to the Apple Pencil lineup aims to cater to a wider audience. As iPads continue to gain popularity for both professional and personal use, this budget-friendly Apple Pencil could become a must-have accessory for many users.