WhatsApp is testing YouTube-like video controls

By Sanjana Shankar 10:07 am Nov 01, 202310:07 am

The feature is currently accessible only to beta users

WhatsApp has introduced a much-anticipated feature that allows users to jump forward and backward in videos. Users can now enjoy greater control over in-app video playback without having to depend on the progress bar to skip to sections of the video clips they wish to see. The feature is currently accessible only to some beta users as part of the Android beta update carrying version 2.23.24.6.

The feature is similar to that found on YouTube

WhatsApp's new video skip functionality allows users to move through videos by double-tapping either on the left or right side of the screen, similar to YouTube. Per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users would be able to forward or rewind the video for 10 seconds using the right and left tapping controls. This design makes it easy and intuitive for users who are already familiar with navigating videos on the popular video-sharing platform.

WhatsApp may release the feature on the stable version soon

The video skip feature not only saves time but also improves content navigation for WhatsApp users. It enables users to effortlessly return to specific points in a video or bypass less pertinent sections, providing a much-needed layer of convenience that was previously lacking on the platform. Although a rather minor functionality, it simplifies user interaction with video content shared on WhatsApp. We can expect the feature to be released on the stable version in the near future.