Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 1: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:16 am Nov 01, 202309:16 am

The redeemable codes provide free access to several in-game collectibles (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, an acclaimed battle royale game celebrated for its stunning visuals, characters, weaponry, and gameplay, has its players eagerly anticipating the OB42 update. In the meantime, players can utilize redeemable codes to acquire enticing freebies. These codes are composed of distinct 12-character alphanumeric sequences that reveal several additional in-game items like skins, pets, outfits, accessories, diamond vouchers, premium bundles, and more.

How to redeem the codes for today

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes for November 1, players should visit the official redemption site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en and sign in with their game account details. After entering any of the redeemable codes into the text box and clicking the confirm button, rewards will be delivered to the mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Here are the redeemable codes for today

FHLOYFDHE34G, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT, FVRTNJ45IT8U. FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2. F767T1BE456Y, XZJZE25WEFJJ, ZZZ76NT3PDSH.