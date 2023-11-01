How Apple's M3 iMac differs from M1 model

Nov 01, 2023

The M3 iMac will be available from November 7

During the 'Scary Fast' event, Apple introduced the M3 iMac, a powerful upgrade to the M1 iMac. The M3 iMac's design is similar to its predecessor, but it offers significant enhancements in performance and connectivity. The M3 chip, derived from the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro, delivers up to 2x faster performance than the M1 chip and supports an upgraded GPU and expanded RAM options. Moreover, the device now supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for improved connectivity.

M3 chip brings enhanced performance for intensive apps

Utilizing 3nm technology, the M3 chip is more energy-efficient than the previous model. It comes with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU with 8GB of RAM in the standard version. Users can also opt for a 10-core GPU variant for superior graphics performance, a significant upgrade from the M1's 7-core and 8-core GPU choices. The new chip is tailored for users who require more powerful apps, providing faster performance and greater energy efficiency.

New iMac offers more RAM and advanced GPU features

The GPU in the M3 iMac boasts several upgrades, such as ray tracing hardware acceleration for enhanced lighting, reflections, and shadows on 3D objects. It also introduces hardware-accelerated mesh shading to the Mac lineup for the first time. Furthermore, the new chip can be paired with up to 24GB of RAM, a considerable increase from the M1 iMac's maximum of 16GB.

It supports the latest connectivity standards

The latest iMac features advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, which operates on a robust 6GHz spectrum, reducing signal interference. Bluetooth has also been updated from version 5.0 to 5.3, offering better security through new encryption technology and increased signal stability. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.3 supports Bluetooth LE Audio with codecs designed for wireless headphones and speakers, as well as location awareness based on nearby Bluetooth devices.