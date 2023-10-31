WhatsApp may soon let you set an alternate profile picture

Oct 31, 2023

The feature will be introduced via a future app update

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on an alternate profile feature in the beta version. The new update will allow users to set a separate name and profile picture, one that's different from their primary information visible to contacts, thereby improving user privacy. However, the feature is not accessible yet. It is currently in development and will be released via a future app update.

How the alternate profile feature works

Users will be able to access the alternate profile feature within the privacy settings. Notably, the alternate name and profile photo will be different from the user's primary profile information. For example, if only your contacts can see your profile photo, those outside your contact list can view alternate profile image. This feature will also be available in the user's profile section.

Advantages of the alternate profile feature

The alternate profile feature will greatly enhance security and privacy for users by providing greater control over user information. This feature will become particularly beneficial once the option to create a WhatsApp username is introduced in the future. So, in the coming days, those who are not part of your contact list will easily be able to reach out to you based on your username and alternate profile picture.