Flipkart Diwali sale: iPhone 14 to sell for Rs. 49,999

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 05:45 pm Oct 31, 202305:45 pm

iPhone 14 has an IP68-rated body

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, which commences on November 2, promises exciting smartphone deals. The sale starts tonight for Plus and VIP members. During this sale, Apple's iPhone 14, which was launched last year at Rs. 79,900, could be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, for the 128GB model. This enticing deal takes into account bank offers and other discounts, making it the perfect opportunity for customers to snag the iPhone at a lower cost.

Here's how the deal works

During Flipkart's upcoming sale, the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage will be available at a promotional price of Rs. 54,999. Flipkart is also providing an extra bank discount of Rs. 4,000 for customers using SBI credit cards and Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Furthermore, an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus lowers the final sale price to Rs. 49,999. Customers have the option to make a down payment of Rs. 19,999 and pay the remaining balance through no-cost EMI.

Specifications of iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with rounded corners, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and includes a dual-camera rear setup with two 12MP sensors, along with a front-facing 12MP snapper. It gets an aerospace-grade aluminum frame and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Big Diwali Sale starts on November 2 and is active until November 11.