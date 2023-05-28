Technology

Flipkart deal: 63% off on TCL's 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2023, 07:05 pm 2 min read

The TCL C825 offers 500-nits of brightness and up to 178-degree of viewing angle

Consumer electronics firm TCL is known for its feature-rich smart TVs and if you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment, check out the TCL C825, which is retailing with a massive 63% discount on Flipkart. The mini-LED television offers a sharp display, outstanding viewing angles, and excellent audio, along with a range of new-age connectivity features. Here's everything to know about the deal.

Here's the price breakdown

On Flipkart, the TCL C825 has a price tag of Rs. 2,99,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,09,980, meaning a discount of Rs. 1,90,010. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The television offers a 120Hz refresh rate

The TCL C825 sports a minimalist design with super thin bezels and an integrated TCL Magic camera for handling Google Duo calls. The television boasts a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) QLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced certification. It features an integrated 2.1 ONKYO sound bar with 60W output and Dolby Atmos/DTS HD support.

There are four HDMI ports on offer

The TCL C825 is equipped with a range of I/O ports including four HDMI, two USB 2.0, an antenna/cable-in, an AV-in adapter, a LAN port, an optical port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device has 32GB of onboard storage

The TCL C825 is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 processor, paired with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The AiPQ Engine Gen 2 processes content in real-time, detecting the environment and upscaling display and audio. You can optimize the display settings via the Game Master option. The television boots Android TV 11 with TCL's Smart UI on top.

It can be used to control smart home appliances

The TCL C825 includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity options. It can be used to operate any Google Home-enabled device. The television comes with Google Assistant, which can be triggered with the press of a button on the remote controller.