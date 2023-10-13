Lawsuit against Apple claims AirTag tracker used in 'multiple murders'

By Akash Pandey 06:28 pm Oct 13, 202306:28 pm

AirTags are being used in location-based stalking

This month, nearly three dozen victims have teamed up in a class-action lawsuit against Apple filed last December, claiming that AirTags are being misused as a stalking tool. In an amended complaint, they argue that Apple's carelessness has made it easy and cheap for stalkers to track their targets in real time. Since the lawsuit began, plaintiffs alleged that there has been a spike in AirTags stalking cases, with over 150 police reports in the US by April 2022.

Stalking incidents have led to financial ruin and violence

The victims believe Apple hasn't done enough to stop the harm caused by AirTags stalking. Due to this reason, victims often end up paying huge costs to mechanics to search their cars for hidden AirTags or moving homes multiple times. Besides the previous cases, there have been 19 AirTags stalking cases in one US metropolitan area alone, according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs alleged stalking can lead to violence and even murder

The AirTags stalking issue is a serious problem, with some cases even resulting in murder. The complaint alleged that the consequences of AirTag stalking can be severe, as multiple murders have occurred as a result of perpetrators using AirTags to track their victims. One plaintiff from Indiana, LaPrecia Sanders, lost her son after his girlfriend allegedly used an AirTag to track his movements and then ran him over with her car, killing him at the scene.

AirTags: A revolutionary tool for location-based stalking?

AirTags, meant to help users find lost or stolen items, have apparently changed the game for location-based stalking. These devices have been part of Apple's massive tracking network, which stalkers take advantage of. The victims say that AirTags' accuracy, user-friendliness, and low cost make them the go-to tool for stalkers and abusers. Many victims report being stalked by abusive partners or exes who hide AirTags in personal belongings or cars.

Apple's inadequate response to stalking concerns

The lawsuit claims that Apple knew about the potential for AirTags to be used by stalkers but promoted them as "stalker-proof." When its "stalker-proof" protections were "exposed as totally inadequate," and safeguards didn't work, the company rushed to fix its mistakes. Even though they've added safety features like iOS alerts, chimes in AirTags, and a "Tracker Detect" app, plaintiffs argue that AirTags are still dangerous and enable stalking, plaintiffs say.

Victims seek damages and injunction against Apple

The victims say that Apple's actions break federal and state laws, accusing them of negligently releasing a faulty product, invading privacy, and unjust enrichment. They're seeking damages for everyone in the US who owns iOS or Android devices, including those who've been stalked and those at risk of stalking. They also want a court order to stop Apple from continuing its alleged illegal practices related to AirTags.