Sony launches Alpha 7C cameras with AI-based autofocus in India

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Sony launches Alpha 7C cameras with AI-based autofocus in India

By Sanjana Shankar 05:33 pm Oct 31, 202305:33 pm

Both models offer 4K video recording capabilities

Sony has launched two new full-frame interchangeable lens cameras, dubbed the Alpha 7C 2 and Alpha 7CR, in India. Both models share certain features. To begin with, they are compact and lightweight, weigh around 514g-515g, and work with a range of E-mount lenses. Starting November 3, the Sony Alpha 7C 2 can be found at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

2/5

Alpha 7C 2 features and specifications

The Alpha 7C 2 features a 33MP full-frame sensor and the cutting-edge BIONZ XR image processor, delivering outstanding image quality. The camera weighs 22% less and occupies 45% less volume compared to the Alpha 7 4. It offers an ISO sensitivity range of 100 to 51,200 (expandable to 50 to 204,800 for stills), allowing for high sensitivity and noise-free shooting. It gets a dedicated AI processor to enhance subject recognition and image quality.

3/5

What does the Alpha 7CR offer?

On the other hand, the Alpha 7CR comes with a remarkable 61MP full-frame sensor and gets the same BIONZ XR image processing. The camera also features a 7-step optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization for crisp, blur-free images and supports Pixel Shift Multi Shooting for extremely high-resolution photos. It supports AI-based auto-framing and other functions including focus map and flicker suppression.

4/5

Advanced video capabilities and connectivity

Both the Alpha 7C 2 and Alpha 7CR offer 4K video recording capabilities, S-Log3 for an extensive dynamic range, and S-Cinetone color science for cinematic video quality. They also come with touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitors, customizable front dials, and high-resolution viewfinders for a user-friendly experience. Additionally, these cameras are compatible with the Creators' App for effortless content sharing and provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

5/5

Pricing and availability

The Alpha 7C 2 is priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh for the body only and Rs. 2.43 lakh with a 28-60mm Zoom Lens. For the body only, the Alpha 7C 2 is available in Black and Silver shades while the model with lens comes in a Silver colorway only. The price, color options, and availability of the Alpha 7CR are yet to be announced.