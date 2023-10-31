Google acknowledges Pixel 8 Pro display issue, fix on way

By Sanjana Shankar 05:00 pm Oct 31, 202305:00 pm

The November 2023 security patch for Pixel devices may address the tint issue

Google has acknowledged the issue with the Always On Display on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and has assured that a fix will be implemented in an upcoming Android update. Since the phone's debut, numerous users have reported the issue which caused a yellow and reddish pink tint on the display. This tinting problem arises at extremely low brightness settings and when using 1Hz refresh rate, leading to uneven color banding, according to Android Police.

Temporary fix with increased refresh rate

Some Pixel 8 Pro users discovered that forcing the Always On Display to run at a 120Hz refresh rate eliminates the tint issue. However, this workaround results in a quicker battery drain. It is speculated that the reason for the tinting is that the AMOLED panel is unable to maintain 100% grayscale uniformity. As a result, individual red, green, and blue pixels overpower other colors, becoming more noticeable at lower brightness and refresh rates.

The upcoming November Pixel drop could fix the issue

The November 2023 security patch for Pixel devices—which may be released next week—could address the tint issue. If the build was completed before the problem was resolved, Pixel 8 users might have to wait until the December Pixel feature drop. The company's approach to solving the issue may involve increasing the brightness of the Always On Display or raising the minimum refresh rate to 10Hz. Alternatively, Google could introduce the fix in its new Android 14 QPR1 beta release.

Tinting issues in OLED panels are not uncommon

Tinting problems at low brightness levels have become increasingly common in new smartphones with OLED panels. This is not the first instance of a Pixel phone encountering such a problem; the Pixel 4 XL also exhibited a green tint at low brightness levels, which Google eventually addressed with a software update. The Pixel 8 Pro's tint issue may be resolved in a similar way, offering users a more consistent and visually appealing Always On Display experience.