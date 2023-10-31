Leak reveals Vivo's X100 will be cheaper than Pixel 8

By Sanjana Shankar 03:42 pm Oct 31, 202303:42 pm

All three smartphones will ship with Android 14. Representative image

Vivo's upcoming flagship X100 series, which will include Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and X100 Pro+, should make its debut on November 17. A recent leak reveals the base Vivo X100 model will be priced at CNY 3999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, undercutting the recently launched Google Pixel 8. In India, Vivo's handset is expected to debut in 2024. Here, it will likely sell for around Rs. 60,000, again cheaper than the Pixel 8 which currently starts at Rs. 76,000.

Rumored specifications of Vivo X100 series

Rumors suggest that the Vivo X100 will be equipped with a Dimensity 9300 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. All three smartphones in the series are expected to come with Android 14 pre-installed, along with Funtouch OS 14 skin. Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are likely to feature a triple-camera setup, while the X100 Pro+ may boast a quad-camera configuration. The vanilla model could get Sony's IMX920 primary sensor, an OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor, and Samsung's JN1 ultra-wide unit.

Vivo X100 series will offer LPDDR5T RAM

The Vivo X100 Pro+ could include a 50MP Sony IMX989 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait lens, and a 200MP telephoto periscope camera with 10x zoom capabilities. Reportedly, the X100 Pro will be powered by a Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the X100 Pro+ might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo's new X100 series will be the first to feature LPDDR5T RAM.