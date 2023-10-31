MPs receive state-sponsored iPhone hacking alert; Apple says can't verify

Technology 2 min read

By Rishabh Raj 03:18 pm Oct 31, 2023

Apple has said the notification could be a false alarm as well

Apple has issued a statement on the notifications sent to various Indian Opposition MPs, warning them of potential state-sponsored attacks on their devices. The company clarified that it doesn't identify a specific state-sponsored attacker and that "some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms." Some of the MPs who received these notifications include Mahua Moitra from TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor from Congress, Raghav Chadha from AAP, and Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M).

What happened?

Apple warned the opposition leaders through an SMS and an email. The SMS read, "State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone. Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID..." Following this, the Opposition leaders alleged that the BJP government was trying to hack into their phones.

Mahua Moitra and others posted screenshots of the alert

Apple's explanation on false alarm possibility

In its statement, Apple pointed out that identifying state-sponsored attacks depends on "threat intelligence signals, that are often imperfect and incomplete." "It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected," the iPhone maker said. "We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future."