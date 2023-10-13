India has reversed decision on laptop import restrictions: Trade Secretary

India has opted against imposing restrictions on laptop imports, a reversal from its initial plan announced in August. Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal explained that the Centre simply wants to monitor importers more closely. The original import licensing regime was designed to ensure only "trusted hardware and systems" entered India but faced a three-month delay due to industry objections and criticism from Washington. Tech giants such as Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo would have been impacted by these restrictions.

New order for laptop imports is expected soon

Currently, the Indian government is in talks with the industry regarding laptop imports. A new order is anticipated to be unveiled by the end of this month, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi. However, officials have not yet revealed any specifics about the updated plans for laptop imports in the country.

Impact on tech companies and the Indian market

The decision to forgo restrictions on laptop imports is a welcome relief for tech companies operating in India. The initial plan could have potentially disrupted their supply chains and affected their market presence in the country. As the government works on a new order for laptop imports, it remains to be seen how this will influence the industry and India's efforts to ensure trusted gadgets enter the market.