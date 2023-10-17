BMW Motorrad India might retail over 9,000 units this year

BMW Motorrad India might retail over 9,000 units this year

Oct 17, 2023

BMW G 310 series is witnessing the highest demand

BMW Motorrad India has seen a remarkable 26% growth in sales, selling 6,778 two-wheelers in the first nine months of 2023. A whopping 88% of these sales come from the popular BMW G 310 line-up. These bikes are produced in collaboration with TVS Motor Company at their Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The high demand for the G 310 series has helped BMW Motorrad India achieve 93% of its record sales from CY2022.

Contribution to global BMW sales

Thanks to its impressive sales figures, BMW Motorrad India has contributed to 4.11% of BMW Motorrad's global sales of 164,908 units in the first nine months of 2023. This is an increase from the 3.58% share in CY2022. As the festive season kicks off in India, it's expected that BMW Motorrad India will continue to see robust sales. The company is on track to surpass the 9,000-unit sales mark for CY2023, potentially nearing the impressive 10,000-unit milestone.

Celebrating a decade of partnership

BMW Motorrad India celebrated a decade-long partnership with TVS Motor Company on October 6. This milestone was marked by the production of the 150,000th 310cc series motorcycle at TVS' Hosur plant. The collaboration has been a success, resulting in a range of top-notch motorcycles tailored to the Indian market. The G 310 series' success showcases the strength of this partnership and its ability to create products that resonate with consumers.

Growth in premium bikes and adventure segment

Besides the G 310 series, BMW Motorrad India has also witnessed a 36% YoY growth in completely built-up units (CBUs). The BMW GS Adventure category has been particularly popular, with total sales exceeding 10,000 units in India so far. This surge in demand for premium motorcycles and adventure bikes indicates a growing market for high-end two-wheelers in the country.