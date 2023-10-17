Mahindra Thar 4x2 diesel variant's waiting period reaches 16 months

The vehicle commands at least one-year waiting (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra Thar is experiencing high demand, leading to extended waiting periods for some variants. Even with the company's manufacturing plant operating at nearly full capacity, the waiting period for the Thar 4x2 diesel variant currently stretches up to 15-16 months. This status has remained unchanged since August 2023. Prices for the Thar range from Rs. 10.98 lakh to Rs. 16.94 lakh, depending on the variant and engine options.

Thar 4x2 petrol entails a shorter waiting period

The Thar 4x2 comes in both diesel and petrol engine options. The diesel model features a 1.5-liter engine (118hp/300Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol model boasts a 2.0-liter mStallion engine, (152hp/300Nm), mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The waiting period for the diesel 4x2 model is up to 15-16 months, while the petrol model has a shorter waiting period of around five months.

6 months waiting for 4x4 variants

The Thar 4x4 offers two engine options: the same 2.0-liter petrol mStallion as the 4x2 model, and a 2.2-liter diesel engine producing 132hp and 300Nm of torque. Both engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The Thar 4x4 also features a manual-shift transfer case, and some variants come with a manual-locking differential. The waiting period for these models averages around 5-6 months.

Impact on Mahindra's SUV line-up

The extended waiting period for the Mahindra Thar highlights its popularity among consumers. This high demand, along with the company's other popular models like the Scorpio N and XUV700, has resulted in a significant order backlog. With over 2.8 lakh SUVs on backorder and an average of 10,000 new bookings each month, Mahindra will need to continue ramping up production to meet customer expectations.