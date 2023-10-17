2024 Honda Goldwing coming to India: What to expect

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2024 Goldwing for global markets, showcasing fresh color choices for both the standard Goldwing and Goldwing Tour models. While the new Goldwing has been introduced internationally, Honda plans to launch the updated cruiser in India too. Its bookings have started here. So, what does the updated vehicle offer? Let us have a look.

The 2024 Honda Goldwing boasts a throttle-by-wire system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Eco, and Rain. Additional features encompass all-LED lighting, seven-inch color TFT, an extended electric windshield (for the Tour model), and Bluetooth connectivity. The standard Goldwing now sports a Matte Armored Green Metallic hue, accented by brown details on the engine casing. The Goldwing Tour comes in Heavy Gray Metallic and Pearl Glare White, both featuring Graphic Black accents. However, the Gray version includes brown engine covers.

Engine and performance metrics remain unchanged

Underneath the new colors, the 2024 Honda Goldwing keeps its 1,833cc, flat six-cylinder, 24-valve engine, generating 125hp of power and 170Nm of torque. The powerhouse is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for seamless gear changes. Plus, the bike includes a forward and reverse assist function, making parking a breeze. For added safety, the motorcycle also provides a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), two Type-C ports, speakers, and even airbags.