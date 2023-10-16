2023 Kia Sonet SUV's exterior leaked ahead of launch

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2023 Kia Sonet SUV's exterior leaked ahead of launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Oct 16, 202307:50 pm

Powertrain options will likely remain unchanged

Unmasked images of the facelifted Kia Sonet have surfaced, giving us a sneak peek at its exterior design before its launch in India. The refreshed Sonet sports a new front bumper and headlight assembly, featuring a drop-down element, updated LED DRLs, and fog lamps that remind us of the Mahindra XUV300. The grille inserts have been revamped, while the overall shape stays the same. New alloy wheels and vertical taillamps connected by an LED light bar, are also available.

2/4

Interior upgrades and changes

Although no pictures of the updated Sonet's interior have popped up yet, earlier spy shots hint at minor cosmetic and equipment upgrades. These include revamped HVAC controls, a new digital instrument cluster borrowed from the new VENUE, a fresh brown color for upholstery, and the return of a rear seat armrest. These improvements aim to offer a rejuvenated and comfy experience for passengers.

3/4

Powertrain options should remain unchanged

The new Sonet is likely to keep its current powertrain options: an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine; a 120hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill; and a 116hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine. The petrol engine will probably be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol and diesel units will continue to provide a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, respectively.

4/4

What about its availability and rivals?

Kia plans to launch the facelifted Sonet in India within the next 3-4 months. Upon its release, it will go head-to-head with rivals like the Hyundai VENUE, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Nissan Magnite. Prices for the updated Sonet are anticipated to see a slight bump compared to the current model.